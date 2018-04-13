Occupant threatened with screwdriver during aggravated burglary in Wellingborough

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after an aggravated burglary which targeted gold and jewellery in Torrington Crescent, Wellingborough.

The incident happened last night (Thursday) at about 8.30pm, when two men forced entry into the property, threatened one of the occupants with a screwdriver and demanded to know where their gold and jewellery was.

The offenders then made off.

Detective Sergeant Alan Rooney said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has information about this incident or anyone who may have seen suspicious vehicles or activity in the area at the time.

“You don’t have to identify yourself and can report what you know anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“The team of detectives working on this series of burglaries, which have been targeting gold and jewellery, are making progress with a number of lines of inquiry and I want to reassure the community that we remain absolutely committed to bringing the offenders to justice.

“Our patrols in key areas across the county, which are being carried out in partnership with the community’s own patrols, are also planned to continue for the foreseeable future.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.