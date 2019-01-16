Nurse 'drunkenly danced' and sipped vodka on a night shift at Burton Latimer care home

A nurse who turned up to work at a Burton Latimer care home intoxicated where she was seen singing and dancing in a manner likened to “drunken dancing at a disco" has been banned for 12 months.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) ruled Sophia McGill had attended work while under the influence of alcohol, consumed alcohol while on duty, failed to provide medication and failed to complete an MAR chart on August 3, 2017.

Mrs McGill was employed as a bank staff nurse from August 1, 2017, and was the sole nurse in charge on the night shift on August 3 at the Station Road care home.

One witness, a support worker listed as Mrs 1 in the NMC's report, was called to give evidence.

"The panel took into account Mrs 1’s oral evidence that Mrs McGill had behaved in an erratic and strange manner as soon as she arrived at work," states the report.

"She said that Mrs McGill initially displayed some indication of being under the influence of alcohol but progressively became more and more erratic as the shift went on.

"Mrs 1 said that she was surprised and alarmed by Mrs McGill’s behaviour.

"In particular she was concerned that Mrs McGill periodically disappeared for significant periods and could not be found within the home.

"She also described an episode during which Mrs McGill was singing and dancing in a bizarre manner which she likened to 'drunken dancing at a disco'.

"She was also slurring her words."

Mrs McGill was seen drinking from a plastic bottle, which Mrs 1 told the panel was vodka.

"Following a message from a colleague Mrs 1 had taken the opportunity to examine the bottle in the absence of Mrs McGill," the report states.

"She took off the cap and smelled the contents which she believed was vodka, a spirit with which she was familiar."

Mrs McGill informed NMC in December 2018 she would not attend the hearing.

She received a 12-month suspension order meaning the NMC register will show that Mrs McGill’s registration has been suspended.

"The panel determined that a suspension order for a period of 12 months was appropriate in this case both to mark the seriousness of the misconduct and to provide a reasonable period in which Mrs McGill can begin to address her shortcomings," reads the NMC report.

"Mrs McGill should be aware that this order, rather than a striking off order, has been imposed to give her a chance to resume her nursing career."