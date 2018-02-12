Nuisance flat in Wellingborough shut down

A nuisance flat in Wellingborough has been shut down following an investigation by Northamptonshire Police.

The address in Swinburne Road, Wellingborough, was boarded up on Thursday (February 1) after officers obtained a full closure order at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

An investigation into anti-social behaviour in the area was prompted by complaints from people living nearby who reported drinking, noise nuisance, disorder and the using and dealing of Class A drugs at the address.

Officers worked closely with Wellingborough Homes and Wellingborough Council as part of the investigation and found that the homeowner had been forced out of his own home by known drug users who had taken over the address.

The flat has now been shut down and the homeowner is receiving the appropriate support.

Lisa Curtis, anti-social behaviour officer, said: “This address was having a detrimental impact on the local community and police were receiving calls almost every day with complaints of anti-social behaviour in the neighbourhood.

“I’m pleased that we managed to obtain a full closure order on this property which means that those causing the issues can no longer live there and I am hopeful that immediate residents will see a significant improvement.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is very important to us and this is a great example of how we can work with the local community to investigate anti-social behaviour and tackle it effectively.”

To report anti-social behaviour, people can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.