Noxious substance thrown at man in Wellingborough

Two youngsters were arrested after a noxious substance was thrown at a man in Wellingborough.

Police were called to Fulmar Lane on the Hemmingwell estate at 2.45pm on Saturday, July 21, after substance was thrown at a 38-year-old man.

Two people were arrested in connection with this incident – an 18-year-old man who was eliminated from enquiries and released with no further action and a 17-year-old boy who has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The victim suffered no lasting injuries from the incident.

A police spokesman stressed the substance was not acid, despite initial fears it was.

The force is still investigating the substance involved.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.