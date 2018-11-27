Nothing fishy about Burton Latimer pupils’ trip to Rushden plastics factory

Pupils from a Burton Latimer school have been making waves when it comes to recycling.

Fourteen children from St Mary’s Primary Academy have been collecting plastic waste from their homes over the past few weeks in preparation for a day out at RPC Promens in Rushden to learn about plastic, recycling and sustainability.

The afternoon’s lesson had been prepared in conjunction with the school curriculum and in line with Ofsted guidelines which covered a history of plastic, where plastic comes from and how plastic is made.

Children were invited to get their hands dirty by touching and mixing the different types of materials used to make plastic containers at the Rushden factory.

The plastic waste which the schoolchildren had collected was granulated into plastic flake and used to make a 100 per cent recycled plastic fish.

Each of the schoolchildren took away with them the plastic fish as a reminder of the day and the message that we are all responsible for recycling our plastic waste.

Deputy headteacher Sarah Reynolds said her daughter Tehya has been fully engaged with recycling at home since her visit to RPC Promens.

If you would like your child’s school to learn more about plastic, recycling and sustainability then please get in touch with production manager Justin Young at RPC Promens.