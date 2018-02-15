Not long to wait until new late bar opens in Kettering

The owner of a town centre bar is hoping the wait has been worth it as he prepares to unveil his new venture to the public.

Henry’s in Horsemarket, Kettering, closed back in October 2016 and has been given a complete overhaul by new owner Sanjai Tailor.

Inside the new late bar

Extensive work has been carried out, including stripping the building back, re-plastering throughout and re-doing all the electrics to turn it into a new late night bar which Sanjai says he is really proud of.

The finishing touches are now being completed and in just a few weeks, the late night bar will open under its new name of Pop Central.

Sanjai said: “I am really proud of the venue.

“It looks amazing, it’s got a warm feel to it and a nice vibe to it, I like that.

Shomor Miah and Sanjai Tailor by the pay desk at Pop Central

“It will be all about sing-along stuff, classic stuff and chart stuff, they will be feel-good songs.

“And it’s going to be safe, we have got a decent door team in, so all the elements for a good night are here.”

A safe night out is just as important to Sanjai as a good night out, and every area of the bar is covered by CCTV.

He is also an active member of Kettering’s Pubwatch scheme.

And while Pop Central is Sanjai’s first venue in Kettering, he is no stranger to the pub trade as he already runs The Kingfisher, Raffs Bar and Temple in Wellingborough.

He is looking forward to finally being able to welcome customers through the doors of Pop Central on the first weekend of March and hopes they like what they see.

The venue has a capacity for 270 people and offers two bar areas as well as the dance floor and a lounge area with booths which can be hired out for special occasions.

Sanjai wants Pop Central to be somewhere which is fun, and said: “Whether you are 18 or 65, it doesn’t matter - we are going to have music that you like, that’s what it’s all about.

“The music will be more appealing to the over-25s, but we welcome anyone over 18.”

Sanjai has put ‘blood, sweat and tears’ into this business, which has created about 20 jobs, and he hopes it will go down well with customers looking for a fun night out.

There will be various offers on the opening night, including giveaways, goodies and offers.

Entry is free before midnight and £2 afterwards.