Northants police chief brands Corby bandit burglar situation ‘totally unacceptable’

The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police has pledged to meet with enraged pub bosses in the town who have been hit by nearly 50 break-ins during the past three months.

Licensees issued a public plea for help this morning over the crimewave which has left some of them on the verge of quitting their businesses

At an emergency meeting in Corby on Wednesday, Corby Pubwatch boss Mick Willey said that the brazen burglars have been able to get away with their rampage partly because of a lack of police presence in the town.

Responding to our story on social media site Twitter, Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Nick Adderley, who took the helm in the summer, said the situation was ‘totally unacceptable’, adding: “I have offered to meet with the landlords and I am looking at options and alternatives to provide a greater police presence in Corby.”

In a plea to local people to come forward with information, he added: “Community intelligence will be key also.

“We have a number of live enquiries ongoing.”

The burglars are in and out of the pubs within a few minutes - targeting fruit machines.

A man wanted in connection with the burglaries, Stephen Hill, is at large in the town. Anyone who knows where he is should call police on 999.