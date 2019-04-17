Northants NHS CCG staff survey results ‘poor’

A damning survey of NHS staff working for the body responsible for Northamptonshire’s health services has said that senior managers don’t communicate properly or act on staff feedback.

New chief executive of the Nene and Corby Clinical Commissioning Groups Toby Sanders has said the results of the survey, which was carried out last November, are very poor and that senior management should ‘be very concerned about what they tell us about the organisation.’

He told members of the CCG board meeting yesterday (April 16) that if results don’t improve by the next survey towards the end of the year he would take it as a ‘personal sign of failure’.

The survey was conducted by an external survey and 103 staff - almost three quarters - took part.

This is the second year in a row the survey results have been poor with staff feeling unhappy.

The two clinical commissioning groups have responsibility for planning and contracting all health care services for the county.

Board member Kevin Thomas said the survey results were ‘frankly shocking’.

The survey found that only 39 per cent of those surveyed would recommend the organisation as a place to work.

Three of the worst five scores involved senior management.

Only 17 per cent of staff thought communication between top bosses and staff was effective; 13 per cent thought management acted on staff feedback and 17 per cent thought senior management involved staff in important decisions.

Since the survey took place Carole Dehghani, who was chief executive of both CCGs, has left.

During her time in charge the organisation lost a judicial review brought by Corby residents who were fighting plans to make changes to the town’s urgent care centre.

Mr Sanders took up the role of joint chief executive in November.

Positive results were that 83 per cent of staff felt that patient feedback was listened to and 87 per cent said they did not feel pressured to come into work when ill.

Sarah Ward, Local Democracy Reporter