Northants health trust urges people struggling with their mood over Christmas to seek help

A campaign to help encourage individuals who are struggling with low mood, stress or anxiety to seek support over the festive period has been launched.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: “As we are fast approaching the festive period, we know this time of year isn’t filled with joy and laughter for everyone.

“In fact, it can be quite lonely or stressful and can lead to feeling low in mood, anxious about going out or stressed with the thought of having to prepare for this time of year.

“If you are starting to feel the stress of the festive period or know of friends, family members or colleagues who may feel like this please do speak to a member of the Northamptonshire NHS Changing Minds IAPT team.

“We know this time of year can be difficult, so we have a team of professionals in place that can provide advice, offer support or help to put the right techniques in place to help you get back to feeling like you again.

“The service is for anyone over the age of 17 and a half and living in Northamptonshire and we will work with you to put a plan in place.

“This may include being offered a group, computerised cognitive behavioural therapy, online wellbeing groups or face to face support.

“Over the Christmas period, there will also be Christmas online wellbeing courses available for you to sign up to.

“These take place in December both in the evening and daytime.

“Our online wellbeing courses are really popular as you can access them from the comfort of your own home – all you need is WiFi and a computer!

“You can access the service or online wellbeing courses yourself, with no need for a referral from a healthcare professional or a GP.

“Simply call 0300 999 1616 or complete an online form here.

“Don’t let your mental health get in the way of your festive celebrations.”