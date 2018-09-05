Northamptonshire young designers asked to help create bike safety banner

Primary school pupils in Northamptonshire are being invited to design eyecatching banners for a road safety campaign called Bike Smart.

For the tenth year running, Kettering-based promotional products, badges and school uniform specialist Recognition Express is joining forces with national road safety charity, Brake to hold this popular competition.

Children aged four to 11 are invited to design a road safety banner for the 2018 Road Safety Week theme: Bike Smart.

More details are available at reschools.co.uk/hcn/roadsafetyweek. The winners will be presented with a large banner featuring their design to display at their school.