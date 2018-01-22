Northamptonshire woman launches new wedding venue where guests can have pictures taken with llamas

A woman has launched a new vintage wedding and glamping retreat where animal-lovers can bring their own horse and dog to join in with their big day.

Nicola Newbury of The Hill Farmhouse is offering something a little out of the ordinary for soon-to-be bride and grooms in the style of a Raj marquee, Peruvian-style dressed llamas and even space for horses and dogs to share the occasion with their owners.

Llamas will even dress up for the big day in Peruvian-style pom poms.

The wedding reception, described by Nicola as 'vintage meets rustic' would take place on her small holding in Brigstock in East Northants where she will be hosting an open day on May 20 from 11am until 3pm, with wedding experts on hand.

Also on offer to the happy couple is a 'luxurious shepherds hut' for the bride and groom to stay in after their nuptials, and guests can also camp on site.

Bosses at the firm say they do encourage a picnic-style wedding breakfast or street food caterers who use a converted horsebox to cater for guests at the event.