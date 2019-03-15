Northamptonshire woman creates 'Tomorrow's World of dating shows' featuring celebs, singles and a host of new apps

Dating can, for many, be a chore these days. Swipe right, super like, swipe left, keep scrolling, swipe right and so on and so forth until you find someone who won't reply to your messages.

Daventry's Angela Watson, a 53-year-old mum-of-two, found herself back in the dating world after a break-up.

So what did she do? Well, like most people looking for love in 2019, she downloaded Tinder and Bumble, and put her thumbs to work.

"I did what all singles do nowadays and went on to the apps and after being ghosted and losing contact with matches I thought there must be a way for someone to get out and explore," said Angela.

Her response was to create a dating event, similar to trade shows but entirely aimed at the consumer - in this case, thousands of singles.

Angela describes it as "the Tomorrow's World show of dating" where guests can expect the latest apps showcasing new ways of finding love, celebrity match-makers and a host of events and activities encouraging singles to mingle.

"You can come with your wingman or wingwoman," said Angela.

"We're taking events back to the years when it wasn't just a boring retail show."

She added: "It will be a no-pressure environment where you could come with your married friends and not feel embarrassed, to explore what suits you, meet thousands of genuine other singles from all over the UK and have fun mingling and playing."

The Dating Show Live encourages face-to-face meetings as Angela believes the new age of dating is about encouraging people to meet up in person, rather than chatting in seemingly endless text-based exchanges.

"People are fed up with seeing one photo and of people not being truthful or transparent; the apps have been focussed on making money, not on matching people," Angela said.

"And people give up and say it's too hard."

"There's a big surge in moving way from swipe and discard," she added.

"So many people are fed up and they want something different.

"The change that's coming is massive. It's like the Tomorrow's World show of dating. We have got so many companies coming to the show with new apps."

There will be something for everyone at the NEC, says Angela, where the hall will be divided into several zones including a café run by TV show First Dates with a couples area.

"It's for exploring because you might go along thinking you are ready to date and find out you're not, but you'll know what you need to work on," she said.

"You might meet a friend in the same position as you.

"You might meet someone special or you might just come out of the show feeling great."

"We're all looking for love," added Angela.

"The more we encourage that and get people together, the better."

The Dating Show Live is at Birmingham NEC on June 29 and 30.

More information available on the show's website.