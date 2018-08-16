Northamptonshire village rocked by two robberies in same night as boy is taken to hospital with head injury

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a head injury after a Northamptonshire village was rocked by two robberies on the same night.

The first robbery happened on the footpath near the Hilton Hotel in Collingtree on Tuesday, August 14, between 10pm and 10.15pm.

Two 16-year-old boys were approached by three men who attacked them and stole their mobile phones. One of the victims suffered a gashed head and was taken to hospital.

The attackers are described as three men of average build, about 5ft 8 inches in height, wearing dark clothing and face coverings. One of the men had white sleeves on his top.

Later on the same night between 10.30pm and 10.45pm, a man was walking along the bridleway off Windingbrook Lane in Collingtree and was approached by two men who stole his mobile phone.

The first attacker was described as a black man, about 5ft 6 inches, aged between 17 and 20, of skinny build and wearing a black Nike tracksuit.

The second is described as a white man, about 5ft 6 inches, of stocky build with an English accent and wearing a black tracksuit. Both of them wore their hoods up.

Northamptonshire Police is following a number of lines of enquiry including a potential link between the two robberies.

Anyone with information, anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.