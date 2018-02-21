Northamptonshire Shared Lives service for vulnerable adults rated Outstanding by watchdog

A service that provides long and short-term support in a family home environment for adults with disabilities has been rated Outstanding following a Care Quality Commission inspection.

The Shared Lives service, run by Olympus Care Services on behalf of Northamptonshire County Council, offers adults with physical disabilities, learning disabilities and older people the opportunity to live as independently as possible in the community.

The CQC inspection team, in their report published on February 16, praised the staff and carers who, they said, consistently went above and beyond to enable people to have a fulfilled life.

It also recognised the work of the service to support people to have maximum choice and control of their lives and the strong caring relationships between people and their carers.

County council cabinet member for adult social care councillor Elizabeth Bowen said: “We know that our Shared Lives service is highly valued by the people who rely on it, so it’s fantastic to hear that the CQC inspectors share their views.

“Our staff and carers work incredibly hard to make sure that people feel safe and comfortable in a family home environment, and we carefully match them with suitable carers who can meet their needs and provide the support that’s right for them.

“I’d like to offer a massive congratulations to everyone who has helped Shared Lives to retain its outstanding rating from the CQC.”

Shared Lives carers provide a range of support, from long-term placements to respite breaks, and they receive full training and support, as well as a financial reward.

Rob Assall-Marsden CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the central region said: “Our inspection team were really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people using this service, which we found gave them an enhanced sense of quality of life and well-being.

“Carers and staff spoke passionately about enabling people to challenge themselves and to try things they may think would be too difficult. This could include building relationships with new people, making meals for themselves or going to college.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding.”