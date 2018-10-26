Northamptonshire’s 'Miss Millionaire' to help community with winnings

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Miss I from Northamptonshire, has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky woman scooped the life-changing prize of £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Tuesday, October 23.

She plans to use some of her winnings to help her community and give to charities, but first things first - she’ll celebrate her win by popping a bottle of pink Laurent Perrier champagne.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Miss I for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks she has become a millionaire."

Miss I bagged the winning sum by playing online and got the news via email.