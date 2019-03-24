Northamptonshire’s ‘Greatest Losers’ shed 419st

Being the best at losing wouldn’t normally help you scoop an award - yet slimmers across Northamptonshire have done just that after shedding a whopping 419st.

The 73 ‘Greatest Losers’ won the 2019 awards for their respective groups after losing an average of just under 6st each.

Many of them from the north of the county say the weight loss has been life-changing and has given them confidence to do things they could previously only dream of.

Slimming World consultant Sonia Mathieson, who runs the West Glebe and Danesholme groups in Corby, said: “The changes we’ve seen in our members are incredible.

“I hope their success will inspire other people in Northamptonshire who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier and healthier to take action.

“There’s a warm welcome waiting at Slimming World and, just think, if you start today you could feel like a completely new person too.”

Sally Youdale joined a group at West Glebe Pavilion in August 2018 and has lost 6st 2lb.

She said: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good!

“I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

“For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

Mark Boath, a member of one of Sonia’s groups at West Glebe Pavilion, has lost 6 and a half stone since April 2018.

He said: “My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

“Before I lost the weight I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself I knew that my smile wasn’t real – yet now I’m beaming.”

Mark now enjoys regular cycling trips with his daughter and has been known to cycle 100km in a day.

Louise Sharkey from Corby, who also attends a West Glebe group, lost an amazing 7st 2lb.

She said that having lost so much weight, family holidays are much more active and she even put on a wetsuit to go surfing with her children.

She said: “Previously I would have been the one to sit with the towels and bags doing anything to get out of it.

“Now I am very much a part of all our holiday adventures.”

Ollie Burns joined Kettering’s Ise Lodge group in January 2018 and is now 6 stone 9lb lighter.

He said: “I still enjoy all my favourite meals like burgers and chips and roast dinners but I’ve learned how to make small changes like using lean meat or cooking with low calorie spray instead of oil or butter. It fits in really well with the rest of my family and we can all eat the same meals. This is a change that I’ve made for life and have the tools I need to keep up forever.”

Joy Tomkins from a Danesholme group lost a huge 7st 5lb and dropped from a size 24/26 to a size 12.

Other winners were Ise Lodge member Kevin McGreevey who lost 5st 8lb in nine months, Danesholme member Diana Coombes who lost 3st 2lb and Amy Beer from the St John’s group in Kettering who lost 5st 2.5lb.

For further information on Slimming World groups contact Rowena McNally (East Northants) on 07714 854762, Sue Shone (Kettering and Wellingborough) on 07590 313933 or

Sharon Wright (Corby and surrounding area) on 07912 849144.

