Northamptonshire recycling centres delay opening times to grit roads and walkways

Wintery weather conditions means Northamptonshire's recycling centres will open late today.

The delays will be at the Brixworth, Daventry, Ecton and Towcester sites whilst staff carry out essential work to clear snow and grit their roads and walkways for public safety.

Services are running normally at Corby and Wellingborough HWRCs at this time.

All sites may have to be periodically closed at short notice throughout the day to clear snow and re-grit.

The centres are asking for the public to only visit these sites if it is essential to do so, and to check the Northamptonshire County Council website for further updates before travelling.

The sites at Sixfields, Kettering and Rushden do not open on Mondays.