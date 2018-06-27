Northamptonshire police commissioner pledges support for armed forces personnel

Northamptonshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, pictured with Lt Col Mary Read, helped celebrate Armed Forces Week by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Covenant is a promise that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, will be treated fairly.

The commissioner, Stephen Mold, signed the Covenant alongside Lieutenant Colonel Mary Read, commanding officer of 254 Medical Regiment.

Mr Mold said: “Members of the Armed Forces community are well trained and have considerable skills to bring to the workplace when they make the move into civilian life. I understand the contribution that Service personnel are able to make to an organisation and I am proud to give a commitment to support them by signing the Covenant.”

According to independent research, members of the Reserves Forces undertake personal development training worth around £8,000 per year. The OPCC recognises that employing reservists will acquire a portfolio of skills and behaviours that are beneficial to an efficient working environment.

Over 2450 organisations have signed the Armed Forces Covenant across the UK; 235 are in the East Midlands and 31 in Northamptonshire.

Visit www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk for more.