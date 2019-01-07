Northamptonshire murder: man changes plea to guilty on first day of scheduled trial

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 23-year-old man from Brackley on the day his murder trial was set to begin.

Robert Fields, 22, from Brackley, was due to stand trial today for the murder of Augustus ‘Gus’ Davies in June last year.

Gus Davies, of Brackley

But at Northampton Crown Court this morning (January 7), Fields appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the killing.

The family and friends who gathered in court to hear the trial held back tears as the court was informed Fields had changed his plea.

Fields had entered a not-guilty plea in 2018. His trial was scheduled to last six weeks.

Augustus Davies was found dead in Old Town, Brackley, on June 25. A post mortem examination found that he died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Fields also pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property namely cash from the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said:

“This was a despicable crime that has devastated a family and shaken the whole community. Brackley is a beautiful town and this was a totally isolated incident involving a few people who were involved in the drugs trade and subsequently showed the devastation and violence that this lifestyle brings.

“Having received the report that Gus was missing, it was clear that this was going to be an extremely complex investigation.

“I would like to recognise the dedication and professionalism shown in the team which included detectives, crime scene managers and scientists, intelligence analysts and lawyers. Without them and the high quality of work conducted, we would not have arrived here today.

“Particularly, it has been an immensely difficult and distressing time for Gus’s family and friends, and I would like to thank them for their courage and support throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.

“They are still coming to terms with the shocking nature of Gus’s death and I hope today’s guilty plea by Field will help bring them some comfort and closure.”

Field will be sentenced on future date to be arranged.