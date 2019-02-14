Northamptonshire MEP aligns himself with new Brexit party

An MEP who once sat on Kettering Council and hoped to be the town’s MP has aligned himself with a new Brexit party.

Jonathan Bullock has designated as the new Eurosceptic party supported by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Mr Bullock quit UKIP last year over the party’s support for Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The East Midlands MEP has now joined with Nigel Farage and other MEPs in designating as The Brexit Party.

He has remained in the EFDD group.

Mr Bullock said: “It is clear the the Conservative Government is contemplating either ‘BRINO,’ (Brexit it name only), or an extension to article 50, or even a general election.

“It is vital a pro-Brexit Party is there to make the case for a clean Brexit and keep the pressure on the Tories to enact the will of the people in fully leaving the EU on March 29.

“Sadly, the leadership of UKIP has disintegrated into an obsession with Tommy Robinson and anti-Islam and is no longer taken seriously.

“I invite its many decent members to join with the 50,000 people who have already registered with The Brexit Party to help build a formidable force to achieve a real Brexit.”

Mr Farage recently said he would stand for the newly-formed party in any European elections if the UK doesn’t leave the EU.

It is not yet known if Mr Bullock will do the same.