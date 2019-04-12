Northamptonshire men charged over firearms incident near supermarket

Two men from Northamptonshire have been charged in connection with an incident where shots were reportedly fired in Weymouth.

Dorset Police received a report last May of shots being fired near to the Asda supermarket.

There were also reports of a number of men seen running from the scene.

Following a detailed investigation, a 21-year-old man has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and a 19-year-old man has been charged with possessing a firearm. Both are from Northamptonshire.

They are due to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 17.

A 55-year-old Weymouth man and a 33-year-old Portland man who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder are no longer under investigation and will face no further police action.

A 22-year-old woman from Weymouth and 48-year-old Weymouth man who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender are also no longer under investigation.