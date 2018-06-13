Northamptonshire McDonald’s franchisee raises £41,000 for charity at golf day

County McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar and his team organised a charity golf day in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charities - raising more than £41,000 for the charity which enables families to maintain a degree of normal life while their child is undergoing medical treatment in partnered specialist children’s hospitals across the UK.

The annual event, which took place at Whittlebury Park Golf and Country Club included a total of 27 teams making their way around 18 holes, as well as entertainment in the form of a raffle, auction, live comedian and a show by ‘trick shot’ legend – Jeremy Dale.

Perry Akhtar who began his McDonald’s career 31 years ago and now runs seven restaurants across Northampton, Wellingborough and Raunds, said: “Myself and everyone involved had an amazing day celebrating the 10th anniversary of the annual charity golf day.

“Certainly, the best yet with sunshine, spirit and enthusiasm on the golf course raising over £41k for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. A special thank-you must be awarded for the generous sponsors and attendees who without whom it would be impossible to organise such a fantastic event.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities provide free accommodation for families with children in hospital. Located at or near specialist children’s hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses allow parents to remain close whilst their child undergoes treatment.

There are currently 14 Ronald McDonald Houses in the UK. Visit www.rmhc.org.uk for more.