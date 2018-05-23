Northamptonshire gin makers create debut garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Harrington gin distiller Warner Edwards is reflecting its Northamptonshire roots at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The Warner Edwards Garden aims to reflect the landscape surrounding the company’s home at Falls Farm and includes a host of elements including planting based on the farm’s botanical garden and hedgerows, a stone wall built from Northamptonshire stone to mimic the farm’s walls and a water feature representing the natural spring where water is taken for distillation.

Garden designers Tamara Bridge and Kate Savill, both winners of the RHS Young Designer of the Year, worked with Warner Edwards has chosen over 40 different plant varieties for the garden – all either botanical, wildlife friendly or edible.

Tom Warner, founder of Warner Edwards, said: ““We are really excited to be launching our artisan garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year. We feel that we have brought the spirit of everything that we do at Warner Edwards to the garden, especially our commitment to safeguarding our countryside. We rely on the generosity of nature and believe in respecting the land around us.

“My mother, Adèle has also been a very big inspiration for our work at the show.

“She was a very keen gardener and was involved in various RHS initiatives in her day. Our desire to partner and support the RHS was inspired by her love for gardening and so we launched our Honeybee Gin, infused with local Northamptonshire honey and a dollop from our Hives on Falls Farm. We attach packets of wildflower seeds to each bottle.”