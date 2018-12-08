Northamptonshire gin firm flying high in Sunday Times list

Harrington gin distillery Warner Edwards has been named as Britain’s sixth fastest-growing private company in a new survey.

The firm is the only spirits company within the annual Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100, which was published this week.

The news comes in the week of Warner Edwards’ sixth birthday which came on Thursday (December 6).

The company’s sales have grown by an average of 143 per cent per annum over three years to a total of £6.1m and more than half of the full-time team of more than 40 staff are women.

Gin is a hugely competitive market with 315 distilleries in the UK, more than double the figure of 2013.

In the on-trade, Warner Edwards is now the fifth fastest growing super-premium gin brand and the number one fastest growing super-premium flavoured gin.

Co-founder Tina Warner-Keogh said: “This is a real testament to the tenacity of our dream team and we’re so proud!

“It really reflects the amount of work we’ve all put in over the past six years – Warner Edwards is proof that real craft is graft!

“We’ve got so much more to come in 2019 and beyond.

“Our biggest target is to become as self-sufficient and sustainable as possible over the next few years – we already grow and harvest as many of our ingredients as we can on the farm or locally.

“We’re currently self-sufficient in lemon balm, lemon thyme and lemon verbena: the three core botanicals which are harvested and distilled fresh for our Melissa Lemon Balm Gin.”

Tom Warner added: “We’re so happy with this news and couldn’t do this without our amazing team and our gin fans – it’s a huge accomplishment.

“We originally launched Warner Edwards as a way to diversify Falls Farm.

“Now, we have six different flavours, and we released a limited-edition Christmas Cake Gin last week, which sold out in less than 30 hours – it’s almost surreal.

“People love good gin and we’re seeing more and more that people care about the provenance of the products they’re buying and that fits perfectly with how Tina and I feel.”