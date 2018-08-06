Northamptonshire firm's Love Island claim to fame

A Northamptonshire-based plastic manufacturer is celebrating the successful completion of a large order for one of the UK's most popular TV shows.

Great Central Plastics – based in Woodford Halse – produced an "extremely fast" turnaround of 50,000 swizzle sticks in a short timeframe, which were made for ITV2's Love Island.

The cocktail sticks - 25,000 in blue and 25,000 in pink - were made at the company's 10,500 sq ft facility in Northamptonshire and were tooled, moulded and delivered to Shout Promotional Merchandise in only two weeks.

Rowan Wilson, sales manager at Great Central Plastics, said: "We’re thrilled that a product we manufactured is being used to promote a program viewed by millions.

"With such a large fan base and summer in full swing the swizzle sticks are certainly in high demand.

"We’re proud that our hard work, quick turnaround and quality craftsmanship lands us such outstanding clients and opportunities."

Great Central Plastics' products have in the past been made for the likes Jaguar, Ben and Jerrys, Smirnoff and McDonald's - the manufacturer's first major contract.

"We are delighted to have delivered such a large order of complex products in a short time span," said Kiron Phillips, sales and marketing executive at Great Central Plastics.

"Everything from design to completion happens in-house making Great Central Plastics one of the only manufacturers in the UK who can produce such intricate plastic moulds with such an extremely fast turnaround."