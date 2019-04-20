Northamptonshire firefighters prepare to remember fallen colleagues

Firefighters will hold a minute’s silence in memory of their fallen colleagues next month.

Firefighters Memorial Day falls on Saturday, May 4, and is an important day for all serving and retired firefighters.

The day honours the sacrifice of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging the courage and dedication of generations of firefighters, including those who serve our communities today.

The Fire Brigades Union works in partnership with the Firefighters Memorial Trust to ensure that no matter how much time has passed, firefighters who died protecting their communities are remembered.

On-duty crews parade in fire kit on station forecourts and stand in a minute’s silence at midday as they remember colleagues lost in the line of duty.

Organisers in Northamptonshire are calling on local MPs and councillors will join the commemoration.