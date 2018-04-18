Northamptonshire Education Awards aim to find those at the top of the class!

The Northants Telegraph, Northampton Chronicle and Echo, and Daventry Express have today launched the search for those who are top of the class in education.

Our annual Northamptonshire Education Awards aim to shine a light on the superb work being done in education across the county.

We want readers to nominate people for honours which will be presented at an awards evening to be held at Wicksteed Park on June 27.

The award categories are Changemaker; Secondary School of the Year; Inspirational Pupil of the Year; Sporting Achievement Award; Primary School of the Year; Inspirational Teacher; Unsung Hero; Special School or SEN Provision; Lifetime Achievement; and Community Award.

We are also delighted to announce that our headline sponsors for the awards are the county law firm, Wilson Browne.

A company spokesman said: “Wilson Browne Solicitors are delighted to support these established awards which continue to recognise those who have shown dedication, commitment and passion within the education sector, whether teacher, pupil, support staff or, indeed, anyone involved within the broader area of teaching or learning and development.

“The firm has a proud tradition of supporting various causes and worthy initiatives, including the Pride In Northamptonshire/Northamptonshire Community Awards; The Northamptonshire Chamber Of Commerce Business Awards; various charities and even funding schooling for under-privileged children in Gambia.

“Our sponsorship enables the school to fund uniforms, materials for education, teaching staff, as well as health and social care for the local community.

“Our support has had a positive impact on the village helping to provide toilet and shower blocks for the children and teachers, in addition to a health centre, with a doctor and nurse, mosquito nets for every family in the village, and a vehicle for transportation.

“Closer to home, we should never lose sight of the value of education and of the immensely positive impact that dedicated professionals can have on the development of pupils, which is why the firm invests a significant amount of time in supporting schools and colleges through initiatives such as “Enterprise Advisers” – a national initiative to try to provide school children, especially those 11 to 18, with exposure to local businesses.

“Whether 3,700 miles away or on our doorstep, every child deserves an education and Wilson Browne Solicitors has a proud and strong record of investing in people and helping them further their careers through training and support… which is why we are thrilled to be the headline sponsor for this event.”

Northamptonshire Newspapers has previously joined forces with the county council for these awards.

This year we are delighted that Wilson Browne have stepped in at the last minute to be the main overal sponsor of the awards.

Email your nominations to roberta.stinson@jpress.co.uk.

Please include details of the person you are nominating, the category they are nominated for and a couple of paragraphs on why you are nominating them. Please also include their contact details, if possible.

Include your full name, and relationship to the person being nominated (teacher, etc) plus your phone number and email address.