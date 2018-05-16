Northamptonshire councils given extension for new unitary proposals

Councils in Northamptonshire have been given an extra four weeks to form new unitary authority proposals.

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, James Brokenshire MP, has extended the submission deadline to the end of August.

A single proposal is expected from local authorities across the county and the extension will allow the proposal to be worked up in more detail before going out to consultation.

A detailed project plan for the consultation that will take place is currently being developed.

The intention is to run this during June and into July and the proposed activity will include telephone interviews and focus groups with a representative sample of residents, plus workshops with partners, businesses and town and parish councils.

Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “It will be interesting to hear people’s views but it is also important to note that we will only be able to take account of the feedback that we receive through the formal consultation process in formulating our final proposal.

“We will be publicising that process soon and encourage everyone to participate.”

Early in 2018, the Government sent inspector Max Caller to scrutinise Northamptonshire County Council’s financial management.

His conclusion was that there had been extensive failures and the best solution would be to unite the two tiers of local government, creating unitary councils.

He went on to suggest two would be best, one for north Northamptonshire (Corby, Kettering, East Northamptonshire and Wellingborough) and one for the west of the county (Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire).

In March, the then Secretary of State, Sajid Javid, invited local authority chiefs to propose a new unitary model.