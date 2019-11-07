Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards celebrate people who make a difference

3 . Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards 2019

The Brilliant Group Award The Lewis Foundation This group provides support for those both receiving cancer treatment and people who are in post-treatment. They visit hospitals across the county, providing a range of gift packs to patients including portable radios, craft sets and pamper packs. The group also runs free health and wellbeing events, aiming to support people without an added financial burden. Finalists: The Eloquent Fold, Northamptonshire Carers, Kings Heath Over 50s Club

