Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards celebrate people who make a difference

The awards, which took place at the Royal & Derngate Theatre on Wednesday 6 November, once again threw a spotlight on the incredible work that dedicated volunteers and community groups do across the county.
Victoria Miles DL, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Without these groups and the volunteers that run them, Northamptonshire would be a very different place. These awards enable us to celebrate, say thank you and also to recognise the generosity of our donors.”
The Best Newcomer Award Kettering Community Unit
Kettering Community Unit aims to both relieve and prevent social and economic disadvantage. The group offers a discreet food bank model, supporting people in crisis whose health and wellbeing is significantly impacted through the inability to put food on the table.
Finalists: Golden Years, Roade Local History Society and The Family Folk
The Trailblazer Award Screen Northants Ltd.
Screen Northants Ltd. is an inclusive film-making group that aims to positively impact local society and change the Film Industry for the better by helping new voices and under-represented groups be heard. They work with disadvantaged young people aged 10-18 on professional film briefs to introduce them to the Creative Arts.
Finalists: Free 2 Talk CIC, Transition Town Northampton, Friends of West Glebe Park
The Brilliant Group Award The Lewis Foundation
This group provides support for those both receiving cancer treatment and people who are in post-treatment. They visit hospitals across the county, providing a range of gift packs to patients including portable radios, craft sets and pamper packs. The group also runs free health and wellbeing events, aiming to support people without an added financial burden.
Finalists: The Eloquent Fold, Northamptonshire Carers, Kings Heath Over 50s Club
The Edge Award Eden Park Teenage Parents
This group provides support and accommodation to vulnerable families who would otherwise be homeless or separated from their children. The invaluable support they offer includes parenting skills, education, budgeting, benefit awareness, and tenancy obligations, with each client being provided with a dedicated support worker.
Finalists: Northamptonshire Search & Rescue, Northamptonshire Crimestoppers, Youth Works Northamptonshire
