Northamptonshire children urged to plant poppies to mark First World War centenary

Children are being urged to make Northamptonshire a sea of red poppies by planting flower seeds ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Kettering and Wellingborough libraries are hoping to mark the centenary with a visual project which will help children learn about the war and understand the sacrifices made.

Corby library has also expressed an interest in the scheme.

Children of all ages are being encouraged to plant poppy seeds wherever they can – in gardens, in pots or areas of rough ground.

The idea is that they take photos of the flowers that emerge and can draw pictures or write stories or poems about poppies, with prizes awarded in each age group.

The poppy challenge will be launched at Kettering Library on Wednesday, February 14, at 10.30am, by the chairman of the British Legion in Northamptonshire, Russ Barrie.

With poppy seeds needing to be planted in the spring time, families have been urged to find out more about the project at the special launch event.

Pauline Goodman, chairman of the Friends of Kettering Library, said: “Older children will be learning about the armistice in school so this will be gearing up for that.

“This is just the start – we want to make it bigger than planting poppies so we’re also asking people to bring in any memorabilia they may have about relatives who served in the war so we can create a display.

“I feel so passionately about this and I would love to see lots of children at the launch so we can make Northamptonshire a sea of poppies.”

Mr Barrie, who dedicates many hours to volunteering for the Royal British Legion, will return for a talk at Kettering Library on October 10 and there will also be a Royal British Legion pop-up shop at the library on October 6.

The library is also appealing for First World War postcards – anyone who has any they would like to include in the display should contact Ms Goodman on 0776 2913909.