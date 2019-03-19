Northamptonshire charity's fundraiser to mark World Down's Syndrome Day

A Northamptonshire charity is holding a fundraiser in Corby for World Down's Syndrome Day.

UpsnDowns provides support and advice for children, adults and families affected by Down’s syndrome across the county and works to "increase awareness and promote positive attitudes and approaches within the local and wider community".

On March 21 at Gretton Sports and Social Club, the charity is holding a coffee morning-style event, which they've named T-4-21.

The 21 represents the 21st chromosome. When chromosome 21 has three copies instead of the usual two, Down's syndrome occurs.

The 46 member families of UpsnDowns will host the tea and cake fundraiser, along with the charity's chair Kay Sammon, and her son Rory, who has Down's syndrome.

A spokeswoman said: "Run on a completely voluntary basis by a board of willing trustees, the charity’s income is wholly dependent on fundraising.

"Individuals, companies and our own special events have all contributed to continued growth, enabling us to offer a wide range of services and activities such as speech and language therapy, sing and sign, swimming lessons and occupational therapy.

"It is these experiences that have formed the basis of our organisation where our children have flourished with consistent support, advice and guidance.

"UpsnDowns is far more than a group just for our children; it is a network which provides support and friendship for mums, dads, brothers, sisters and extended families.

"With the guidance of our dedicated trustees and the continued fundraising support we receive from so many, UpsnDowns is ready to meet the challenges ahead and enjoy the ride along the way."

The fundraiser at Gretton Sports and Social Club on March 21 runs from 2pm to 4.30pm.