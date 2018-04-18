Northamptonshire charities in pole position as go-kart event raises £11k

An annual go-karting event helped raise thousands of pounds for a host of county charities.

Rokart is organised by the Nene Valley Rotary Club and Teamworks Karting and was hosted at Teamworks’ centre in St James, Northampton.

A spokesman for the event said: “The Rokart Challenge is in its third year and surpassed all previous years with more teams, more competitive races and more money raised for charity.

“Nearly £11,000 has been given to the charities supported by the teams, including Ups n Downs, Kidsaid, Macmillan and the Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

“However, the main beneficiary this year has been Sailability who with the money raised through Rokart and other Nene Valley Rotary events will be able to replace one of their boats to take disabled people of all ages sailing on Pitsford Water.”

The winning team at the event, held earlier this month, was Team Butter. Last year’s winners, Mind the Gap, finished in third.

Neil Hufton from the Rotary Club said: “I have been absolutely delighted with the support we have received from large organisations like Shoosmiths, MacIntyre Hudson, Nationwide, Igloo Books, Briggs and Forrester and particularly from many smaller businesses and groups of friends.

“Weston Underhill village entered three teams, when it seemed the whole village was at the centre. Whilst the event is very competitive it is open to anyone in Northamptonshire to compete.”

For more information about the event and for details on how to enter next year’s competition, visit www.rotarynenevalley.org.uk.