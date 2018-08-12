Northamptonshire Army Cadets help win International Trophy in visit to Australia

A group of Army Cadets from Northamptonshire joined forces with cadets from neighbouring counties for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Australia.

While down under, they took part in a cadet competition with the Australian and New Zealand Army Cadets, with the UK team eventually winning the International Trophy.

The visit took place from 28 June to 16 July.

During the competition cadets took part in challenges that aimed to test the skills they had developed through their cadet careers. They also got to see some of the sights around Australia including a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.