Northampton Saints' James Haskell banned from driving for two weeks for speeding over 100mph on M1

Northampton's Saints back-rower James Haskell has been disqualified from driving after he was caught speeding over 100mph on the M1 last summer.

The 33-year-old rugby player for the Saints was caught breaking the 70mph speed limit on July 14 last year on his way to a function.

Northampton Saints' James Haskell was banned from driving for 14 days at a Northampton court today.

Haskell appeared at Northampton Magistrates' in person today (March 6) to answer the charge, which he pleaded guilty to 'at the first opportunity'.

The court heard he was 'ironically not late' to his function on the day in July when he sped at 106mph on the M1.

Mark Haslam, who represented the former England player, said: "I won't offer any facetious explanations. He accepts that on that Saturday afternoon he was driving far too fast.

"The only explanation he puts forward is his own foolishness. He's here in person to face the consequences of that."

Mr Haslam asked the bench to consider putting six points on the player's licence - but the magistrates instead chose to ban Mr Haskell from driving for 14 days and handed him a £900 fine.

Haskell, who arrived in a suit and tie and is still in an ankle brace for an injury he sustained on the pitch in November, spoke only to confirm who he was and to thank the magistrates as he left.

Haskell joined the Saints in 2018 after a career at Wasps. He has earned over 75 caps for England and has appeared for the Saints in five games so far.