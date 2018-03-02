Northampton's Royal & Derngate cancels all performances tonight over icy weather

The Royal & Derngate theatre has cancelled three shows tonight due to the weather.

The theatre announced the cancellations in a post on Facebook. It reads:

"Due to the weather conditions, today’s performances of Love From a Stranger, Hamlet and Adam Hess & Glenn Moore (Friday, March 2) have been cancelled. All ticket holders are being contacted directly.

"We kindly request that you do not contact the Box Office yourself to allow our team to quickly make contact with as many customers as possible. We are assessing the situation on a day by day basis.

"Anyone with tickets for Saturday and Sunday performances are advised that currently these shows are scheduled to go ahead as planned. We will notify tickets holders directly if anything changes and post news online and via social media. We do apologise for any inconvenience this causes."