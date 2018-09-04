Northampton man wanted on recall to prison after failing to meet licence conditions

Police are appealing for help to trace a 33-year-old man from Northampton, who is wanted on recall to prison.

James Shelton was sentenced to five months imprisonment in May 2018 for charges relating to taking a vehicle without consent, harassment and breach of a conditional discharge.

He was released on licence and is wanted by police for failing to meet his licence conditions.

Anyone with any information as to Mr Shelton’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.