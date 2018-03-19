Northampton man arrested in connection with Asian gold burglaries

A 26-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with a number of recent burglaries targeting Asian gold.

The arrest happened yesterday and officers also seized a vehicle they believe may have been used to carry out these offences.

Detective Superintendent Dennis Murray, the forces Head of Crime, said: "We understand the recent burglaries have caused a great deal of distress to our Asian communities. We have deployed extra officers on patrol, have specialist officers supporting families affected and have a dedicated team of detectives working relentlessly to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“We continue to appeal for anybody who has any information about the recent incidents to contact us.

“Do you know who is carrying out these offences? If you have anything you can tell us, please call 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Anybody with any concerns following the recent series of burglaries should contact their local neighbourhood policing team, Northamptonshire Police advise.

Police are also advising owners of high-value gold or jewellery to consider removing it from their homes and placing it in a safety deposit box scheme - this remains the best way to protect it.

The county force also urges people to double lock doors and windows, use timer switches on lamps if they are out and keep a light on in the evening. If you see anything suspicious please call police as soon as possible to optimize our chances of catching these offenders.