Northampton man, 52, missing

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help to find a 52-year-old man currently missing from Northampton.

Terry Brittain was last seen in the Billing Road area of the town at about 2.45pm on Thursday, August 9.

It is believed he may have left Northampton and has connections with Milton Keynes, Bletchley, London and the Clacton-on-Sea area in Essex.

Terry was last seen wearing a blue coat, black top and black/grey trainers.

He is about 5ft 7in, with a heavy build and has a shaved head. He also wears a nose stud.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and are urging Terry, or anyone who may have seen him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.