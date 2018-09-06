Northampton firm's missing fuel card linked to alleged fraud

A fuel card belonging to a Northampton flooring company is believed to have been lost and later used on a number of occasions to fill up cars.

Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of two men in connection with the alleged theft and fraud of the card.

Police would like to speak to this man

The incidents happened in Northampton, between Monday, July 23, and Friday, August 10.

Officers are keen to locate the men pictured who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging them to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to their whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111