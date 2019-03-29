Northampton and Kettering hospitals work together to help crime victims

Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital have agreed to join up with Voice, the free, confidential support service for anyone affected by crime in Northamptonshire.

The three organisations came together recently to sign an agreement that will see them working together to ensure patients and staff are able to access the specialist support provided by Voice.

“It’s important to the boards of both hospitals that our patients and staff are able to access the support they need,” said Alan Burns, chairman of NGH and KGH.

“Our staff don’t just see and treat many victims and witness of crime each year, sometimes they themselves are the victims of crime or witness crime taking place.

“Working with Voice means that our patients and staff will have access to specialist support and help when they need it.”

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of Voice, said: “As CEO of Voice for Victims and Witnesses I am delighted to sign off this service level agreement with Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital.

“Our vision is that Voice will deliver a range of personally tailored services that provide free and confidential information, guidance, support and specialist help to victims or witnesses of crime, serious fire and road traffic accidents when they need it.

“If you are a member of staff or a member of the public, Voice is here to help you cope, and recover from the crimes that you have been subjected to.”