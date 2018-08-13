Northampton allotment shed burgled and set on fire

A man stole items from allotment sheds in Northampton before setting one of them and a cabin on fire.

The burglary and arson happened between 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 31 and 6.30am on Thursday, August 9 at the allotments in Harlestone Road, Northampton.

The man climbed over the main gate and stole items from inside some allotment sheds as well as setting one cabin and one shed on fire.

He is described as a white man, of medium build, in his mid to late 20s, with short dark hair.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.