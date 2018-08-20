Nominations open for Kettering Sports Awards

Do you know someone who has made a big contribution to sport in Kettering this year?

Nominations are now open for the 2018 Kettering Sports Awards, run by Kettering Council in partnership with the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

Winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Wicksteed Park on Thursday, October 25.

You can nominate an individual, team, coach, volunteer, school or club from any sport in the following categories:

- Young Leader of the Year

- Sport School of the Year

- Long-time Contribution to Sport

- Team of the Year

- Community Club of the Year

- Coach of the Year

- Get Active Award

- Disabled Sports Achiever of the Year

- Young Sportsman 2018

- Young Sportswoman 2018

- Local Sportsperson 2018

- Sports Personality of the Year

The awards winners will automatically be nominated in the Northamptonshire Sports Personality Awards to be held later this year.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We’re really encouraging everyone to get their sports awards nominations in now.

“Anyone is eligible, so if you live, play, coach or train in the borough of Kettering, get your nomination in without delay.”

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community, leisure and youth, said: “The sports awards offer a fantastic opportunity to celebrate local sporting achievements so why not recognise your local sporting heroes by nominating them for an award?

“Show them how much their efforts mean to you and the local community.”

Nominations close on Monday, September 17.

More details are available at www.kettering.gov.uk/sportsawards.