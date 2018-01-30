Noisy neighbour from Kettering taken to court over loud music

A woman from Kettering has been given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) after her loud music caused a nuisance to neighbours.

Danielle Rush, 19, was handed a community protection notice in July 2017 requiring her to take steps to reduce the impact of loud music on neighbours in the block of flats where she lived, Rockingham House in Rockingham Close.

Officers from Kettering Council witnessed breaches of the notice and seized the noise-making equipment from the property in September 2017.

After Rush pleaded guilty to breaching the notice, the court granted a forfeiture order allowing the council to keep and destroy the equipment seized from the property.

It also issued her with a CBO, preventing her and her visitors from causing a noise nuisance to her neighbours in any property she may live at inside the borough of Kettering.

If this is breached, Rush could be jailed for up to five years.

Rush was also ordered to pay a total of £400 in fines and costs.

Shirley Plenderleith, Kettering Council’s head of public services, said: “The impact of neighbour noise can be life-changing and this action shows that the council takes such complaints seriously.

“The equipment seized will, where possible, be donated to local charity groups for re-use.”

The council says this is another successful CBO issued after action taken by them since new anti-social behaviour powers were introduced in 2014.