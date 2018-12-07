Noisy Kettering neighbour given suspended jail term

A Kettering man is one of the first in the country to be given a custodial sentence for noise nuisance.

Noisy neighbour Patrick O’Sullivan, 58, of Rockingham House in Rockingham Close, continually ignored warnings and orders about loud music and raised voices.

Noise making equipment was seized from his flat and magistrates jailed him for six weeks, suspended for a year.

He had originally been served with a community protection notice by Kettering Council’s environmental protection officers in August 2017, requiring him reduce the impact on neighbours in the block of flats where he lived.

He continued to cause a nuisance and pleaded guilty to breaching the notice in July 2018.

He was ordered to pay £1,230 in fines and costs and was subject to a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), requiring him to not cause a noise nuisance to his neighbours.

The court also granted a forfeiture order allowing the council to keep and destroy some of the equipment seized from the property.

But the council continued to receive noise nuisance reports and evidence was gathered between the police and council officers and on the council’s noise recording devices.

A further seizure of noise making equipment was carried out at the property and Mr O’Sullivan was summonsed to court.

He failed to attend and was arrested in November.

As well as the suspended sentence magistrates handed O’Sullivan a further fine totalling £3,015.

He is now subject to a nine month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has also lost possession of the majority of items seized from his property.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “This is another successful prosecution following action taken by Kettering Council since anti-social behaviour powers were introduced in 2014.

“The environmental protection team currently have a 100 per cent success rate of convictions in nuisance cases using this legislation and are the first team to obtain a custodial sentence from enforcing a noise complaint, since these powers were introduced.”