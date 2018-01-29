No trains between Kettering and Corby over week-long period next month

Buses will replace trains between Kettering and Corby for a week next month.

Since 2014, work has been taking place to build a second track on the seven-mile stretch between the two towns.

With much of the infrastructure for the extra line now in place, a period of testing is required meaning there will be no passenger trains between Corby and Kettering from Saturday, February 17, until Sunday, February 25.

A bus replacement service will be in place.

Spencer Gibbens, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “A significant amount of work has taken place on the route between Kettering and Corby since this part of the Midland Main Line upgrade began and the project is now approaching the final stages.

“To safely test the new equipment, our engineers need a nine-day period of ‘wheels free’ access to the railway, meaning a short period of bus replacements between Kettering and Corby is unavoidable.

“From 2020, when the upgrade of the Midland Main Line is complete, passengers will really see the benefits of this investment and I’m grateful for their patience while the work is carried out.”

East Midlands Trains services to all other stations are unaffected and will run as normal.

Jake Kelly, managing director at East Midlands Trains, said: “The final testing of this seven-mile stretch of track is an important milestone for the upgrade of the Midland Main Line.

“Although the main benefits of this work will arrive in 2020, it will help to maintain a reliable service for our customers today, including providing a new diversion route if the main line to London is disrupted.

“While this work is being carried out, we will be providing a bus replacement service between the two stations as well as ensuring staff are on hand at both stations to help customers.”

Passengers have been advised to check the East Midlands Trains website for details about the journey between the two stations during this period.

There will be a public drop-in service on hand at Corby’s train station on Tuesday, January 30, between 6.30am and 1.30pm for people who want to know more.

Since work on the line between the two stations began, there has been:

- 14 bridges and viaducts strengthened – including Harpers Brook Viaduct, a 12-arch brick structure constructed in 1879

- 21km of track laid (12km of new track and 9km renewal of existing track)

- 4km of drainage equipment installed

- 15km of railway embankment stabilisation completed

- 73km of signal and power cabling laid

- Six new signal gantries erected

- The creation of a wider ‘gauge’ – meaning larger freight containers can be transported on the route