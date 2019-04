Police have said that they have not received any reports of a severed deer head being hung on a tree close to a skate park in a village near Corby.

Reports of a deer head that had been discarded in a tree close to the children’s park and skate area in Weldon Woodland Park were posted on social media this morning (Thursday, April 11).

Weldon Woodland Park NNL-191104-151948005

But the head had apparently been removed by lunchtime and police said that they had received no reports of the incident from members of the public.