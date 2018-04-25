No public swimming at Corby pool this weekend

Corby East Midlands International Pool will be welcoming swimmers to its water as it holds the Midlands Youth 50m Championships this weekend.

The gala will see lots of talented swimmers compete for that top spot on the leader board.

But due to the event taking place, there will be no public swimming, swimming/diving lessons or supervised diving taking place throughout the day on both Saturday (April 28) and Sunday (April 29).

A spokesman for Corby Council said: “Corby Borough Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Please note that the health suite, gym, studio classes and cafe will be open as usual to the public.

“Members of the public are more than welcome to come along and cheer on the competitors from the spectators area – they always appreciate the support.”

For any further information on changes to the timetable, go to www.corby.go.uk.