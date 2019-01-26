No more Guitar Hero for noisy Kettering neighbour

A Kettering man went from Guitar Hero to zero after he was so noisy the council took his equipment away.

Complaints were first made about Simon Tuck, who lives in Job’s Yard, in September last year.

He’s now had items confiscated after breaching a community protection notice by causing a ‘significant nuisance’ to his neighbours with loud music.

Kettering Council applied to Northampton Magistrates’ Court for a warrant to seize equipment under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act and took the items away on Wednesday (January 23).

Items confiscated included stereos, TVs, large speakers and a guitar and drum kit from the video game Guitar Hero.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “The council takes its role as peacekeeper seriously and has used its legal powers to protect the quality of life of the residents, who first reported loud music in September 2018.”

The council has 28 days to either return the equipment or issue legal proceedings against Tuck.

He could face a fine of up to £2,500 and be subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) that requires him to prevent further nuisance or face up five years in prison.