No charges over tunnel incident at clash between Poppies and Diamonds

No criminal charges will be brought after an incident in the tunnel during last season’s clash between Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Police were already on site on February 6 at Latimer Park when, with Diamonds leading 2-1, both teams made their way into the changing room at half-time.

The start of the second half of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final was delayed after an incident between “two non-playing club representatives”.

Police launched an investigation and passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service to decide whether any charges would be brought.

Today (Thursday) a police spokesman confirmed proceedings had been discontinued.

The spokesman added that the incident was now with the FA.

Kettering went on to win the game 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the teams had finished locked at 3-3 after 90 minutes.