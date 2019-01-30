‘No cause for concern’ after police called to wooded area in Corby

Police say they are satisfied no offences took place after they were called to a wooded area in Corby.

Officers attended a wooded area near the town’s boating lake after reports of an assault in the early hours of Tuesday (January 29).

The area was blocked off, forensics attended the scene and officers remained there for some time.

But a force spokesman said the incident was not as it was first reported and that there was no cause for concern.

The spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an assault near the boating lake in Corby in the early hours of Tuesday, January 29.

“Upon investigation, the incident in question was not as first reported and we are now satisfied that no offences took place and that there is no cause for concern in the local area.”